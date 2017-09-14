Teen robbery suspect fatally shot by victim, another remains on the loose

A suspect in an attempted robbery is dead after being fatally shot by the victim in DeKalb County.

The incident happened on Cedar Croft Lane near Wellborn Road in Redan Wednesday night.

Police say two teens tried to rob a man who was walking his dog. The man then pulled out a gun and fatally shot one of the teens. The other suspect ran away and is currently being sought by police.

It is unclear if the man who fatally shot the teen will face charges.

No identities have been released.

