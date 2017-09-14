Teen robbery suspect fatally shot by victim, another remains on the loose

A suspect in an attempted robbery is dead after being fatally shot by the victim in DeKalb County.More >
Police say two teens were hit by a stolen vehicle in Atlanta on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 400 block of Collier Ridge.More >
Michelle Hightower, 50, was wanted in connection to the murder of 62-year-old Michael Magee which occurred August 6, 2017.More >
Police are searching for two suspects after two people were shot in Southwest Atlanta on Sunday night.More >
Fulton County Police have released a photo of one of the men they say robbed an auto parts store in South Fulton County,September 9.More >
A suspect in an attempted robbery is dead after being fatally shot by the victim in DeKalb County.More >
Power company crews are working long shifts this week in an attempt to restore electricity to the hundreds of thousands of Georgia homes and buildings that remained in the dark after the remnants of Hurricane Irma passed through the state.More >
Two metro Atlanta counties have declared a state of emergency after Irma ripped through the region, causing widespread damage and left over a million and a half customers in the dark.More >
A man is dead following a fire at a DeKalb County home early Wednesday morning.More >
Traffic lights are still out in many places in metro Atlanta after Tropical Storm Irma moved through Georgia, which is creating a real danger at busy intersections.More >
Inn Ja Yi, 60, gets emotional talking about her recent violent encounter with a now former Comcast employee.More >
"Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. " That's how tennis superstar Serena Williams introduced her new daughter to the world on Wednesday. Williams posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn daughter on her official Instagram account.More >
One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.More >
A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.More >
A pregnant Maryland teacher who was missing for more than a week has been found dead in a shallow grave, and her boyfriend is charged with her slaying, police said Wednesday.More >
