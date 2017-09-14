Man crashes car at Bojangles, arrested after fleeing on foot

Inn Ja Yi, 60, gets emotional talking about her recent violent encounter with a now former Comcast employee.More >
Inn Ja Yi, 60, gets emotional talking about her recent violent encounter with a now former Comcast employee.More >
"Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. " That's how tennis superstar Serena Williams introduced her new daughter to the world on Wednesday. Williams posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn daughter on her official Instagram account.More >
"Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. " That's how tennis superstar Serena Williams introduced her new daughter to the world on Wednesday. Williams posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn daughter on her official Instagram account.More >
One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.More >
One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.More >
A pregnant Maryland teacher who was missing for more than a week has been found dead in a shallow grave, and her boyfriend is charged with her slaying, police said Wednesday.More >
A pregnant Maryland teacher who was missing for more than a week has been found dead in a shallow grave, and her boyfriend is charged with her slaying, police said Wednesday.More >
A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.More >
A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.More >