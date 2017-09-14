Man crashes car at Bojangles, arrested after fleeing on foot

A man is in custody after he crashed his vehicle at a Bojangles location after leading police on a high speed chase through the streets of Monroe before fleeing on foot.

Deputies attempted to stop the man after he was driving erratically on Highway 138. The man sped away and a chase ensued through the streets of Monroe before the suspect crashed the vehicle at the restaurant on North Broad Street.

He took off running and was later apprehended. He allegedly gave officers a fake name but his identity was later learned at the police station, where it was found out that he had outstanding warrants in Newton County.

The suspect was wanted on theft charges in Newton County. He's now added charges of felony fleeing, failure to maintain a lane, red light violations and giving false information.

His identity was not released.

