15 year-old steals beer from Walmart, leads police on chase

A 15 year-old is in custody after allegedly stealing beer from a Walmart location in Monroe and then leading police on a chase.

The Walton County Sheriff's office says deputies were checking the parking lot of the Praise Center on Highway 78 early Wednesday morning when they saw a vehicle driving erratically.

When they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off down Highway 78. The driver then stopped the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended by a deputy a short distance away.

After investigating, deputies say the 15 year-old also shoplifted an unknown amount of beer from the Walmart store on Spring Street. The teen has been charged with fleeing, driving while unlicensed, obstruction, shoplifting, and minor in possession of alcohol.

Another minor inside the vehicle was charged with minor in possession of alcohol.

The teens were released to the custody of their parents.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.