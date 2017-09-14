Police looking for teen who escaped DFACS custody

Canton Police are trying to locate a missing teen girl who escaped the custody of DFACS on September 9.

Emilynn Peyton, 15, was last seen at the Country Inn and Suites and was staying under DFACS custody when she disappeared.

It is unclear why she was in the custody of DFACS.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Canton Police at 770-720-4883.

