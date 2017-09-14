Hall Co. woman arrested, charged with meth possession after traffic stop

A Cleveland, Georgia woman was arrested in Hall County on Thursday morning and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 33-year-old Kim Ensor during a traffic stop on Thursday morning.

During the stop, officers found Ensor to be in possession of methamphetamine, a smoking device with residue and Buprenorphine capsules not in their proper container.

Ensor was arrested without incident and was booked into the Hall County Jail. The case remains under investigation.

