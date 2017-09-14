U.S. States With the Lowest Average Hourly Pay Rate - CBS46 News

U.S. States With the Lowest Average Hourly Pay Rate

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Did you realize that the average worker in Alaska makes 20 percent more money than the average worker in Georgia? In fact, Georgia is one of the lowest states in the nation when it comes to the average hourly pay rate for workers.

That's according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Check out where Georgia ranks in the average hourly pay rate.

App users, tap here for the slideshow.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46