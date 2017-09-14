Residents in DeKalb Co. relieved to see power working near their neighborhoods

People living in parts of DeKalb County still out of electricity can only watch as crews try to get it back on.

"It's just been a nightmare, but I'm surviving," Sharon Weeden said. "I work from home so I have not been able to work since Monday. My daughter has been out of school. My refrigerator full of food, had to throw it all in the garbage."

Georgia Power alone is working to repair more than a 1,000 damaged or broken poles, and about 200 miles of downed wire. This damage is state wide, something it doesn't usually have to deal with.

"Hurricane Matthew a year ago was primarily coastal Georgia and the southeast," Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft said. "The ice storms are kind of mid-state and up. This one hit and pretty much every county in Georgia was affected by it."

Georgia Power hopes to have at least 95 percent of its customers restored by 10 p.m. Saturday.

People were relieved to see crews working in their community.

"I was just jumping up," Colleen Sylvester said.

"It makes me feel great," Sharon Weeden said. "I want to go give them a big hug."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.