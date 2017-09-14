Should brawl between gas station owners, Comcast employee result in arrests?

Less than 24 hours after CBS46 first exposed a brawl between two gas station owners and a now former Comcast employee, Duluth police are taking a deeper look into the incident.More >
Power company crews are working long shifts this week in an attempt to restore electricity to the hundreds of thousands of Georgia homes and buildings that remained in the dark after the remnants of Hurricane Irma passed through the state.More >
Inn Ja Yi, 60, gets emotional talking about her recent violent encounter with a now former Comcast employee.More >
Due to severe weather forecast for Tuesday, September 12, Gwinnett County trials and hearings are cancelled. In general, other Gwinnett County Government offices, including the Tax Commissioner’s Office, will be open during normal business hours from 8:00am to 5:00pm.More >
A Gwinnett County Grand Jury indicted Snellville's mayor on 65 felony counts and one misdemeanor.More >
Inn Ja Yi, 60, gets emotional talking about her recent violent encounter with a now former Comcast employee.More >
An inmate who escaped custody while undergoing an emergency medical procedure at Northeast Medical Center in Gainesville has been caught.More >
One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.More >
A pregnant Maryland teacher who was missing for more than a week has been found dead in a shallow grave, and her boyfriend is charged with her slaying, police said Wednesday.More >
"Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. " That's how tennis superstar Serena Williams introduced her new daughter to the world on Wednesday. Williams posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn daughter on her official Instagram account.More >
