Georgia's agriculture impacted by Irma

CBS46 has shown you power outages and downed trees due to Irma. But now we're seeing new devastation to Georgia's agriculture.

Janice Hale lost apples to the storm on the eve of a big weekend family harvest festival.

Then, her power went out.

"We have a lot of things in the freezer getting ready for a big weekend," says Hale. "Afraid all that is going to melt."

She lost 10-15 percent of her apples and feared losing $10,000-15,000 of festival food. When EMC crews restored electricity, only the ice cream was lost. It's going to the happiest pigs in Gilmer County.

Other farmers lost much more. Across Georgia, pecan growers lost 30 percent of their crop, with cotton farmers losing 20-40 percent.

Hale stays optimistic.

"I'm a farmer. It's always going to be better next year," says Hale.

