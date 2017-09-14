Carnival with fatal past arrives for Gwinnett County Fair

The same carnival where a person was killed on an amusement ride in July has now arrived in Lawrenceville, and it will run the Gwinnett County Fair until September 24.

You may recall seeing the graphic cell phone video showing the Fireball ride coming apart in mid-air at the Ohio State Fair.

The manufacturer of the Fireball is now voluntarily recalling all 40 machines in circulation prior to the death of a rider. Their investigation concluded the ride suffered from corroded metal, and the employees operating it were not at fault.

The machine passed state inspections in Ohio prior to the accident.

Now, with all the extra attention, the state fire marshal of Georgia, himself, is taking part in the inspections.

His team found a few worn lap belts and missing pins at the Gwinnett County Fair, but nothing he said would cause a serious alarm.

Those issues have since been corrected.

Organizers of the fair said they consider the incident in Ohio bad luck, but it wasn't enough for them to revoke the carnival's invitation.

"They found out it wasn't that company's fault. The accident wasn't their fault, it was a manufacturing error," said organizer Dale Thurman.

So which carnival do you think is safer? The one that never had an accident, or the one that recently had an accident and is now the subject of intense scrutiny.

Some people interviewed by CBS46 said they make it a rule never to go on any amusement rides that are constantly being disassembled and re-assembled.

Others answered saying the thrill of danger is what brought them to the carnival in the first place.

