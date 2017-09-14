Man shot, killed in Fulton County

A man was shot and killed in Fulton County late Thursday.

The man was shot multiple times in the 2700 block of Godby Road, according to a spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department.

The spokesperson says their department received the call after 8 p.m.

The identify of the victim was not released by authorities. Information on a suspect also wasn't immediately provided by police.

