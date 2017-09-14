Driver checking into motel accidentally drives car into pool

A Florida couple checking into a motel in Acworth accidentally drove their car into a swimming pool.

The incident occurred on Sept. 9 at the Best Western in the 5100 block of Cowan Road.

A spokesperson with the Acworth Police Department told CBS46 that as the driver was parking, the vehicle hit a fence and ended up in the pool.

Good Samaritans were able to rescue the couple and their two dogs, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson says an officer was able to help the driver because he was shaken up after the incident. The officer helped the man get a rental car, in addition to calling his insurance company and helping with other tasks, according to the spokesperson.

The passenger was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and later released.

