Driver checking into motel accidentally drives car into pool

A Florida couple checking into a motel in Acworth accidentally drove their car into a swimming pool.More >
A woman and a one year-old toddler were killed in a Cobb County crash Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.More >
All northbound lanes of I-75 are back open near South Marietta Parkway after a fatal accident.More >
The Cobb County Police Dept. is investigating after an off-duty Atlanta Police Dept. officer was shot at early Sunday morning.More >
A routine traffic stop lead to a drug bust in Cobb County.More >
Inn Ja Yi, 60, gets emotional talking about her recent violent encounter with a now former Comcast employee.More >
An inmate who escaped custody while undergoing an emergency medical procedure at Northeast Medical Center in Gainesville has been caught.More >
One of the school districts in metro Atlanta with the longest road to recovery after Irma is DeKalb County. More than 50 schools are in the dark and dozens of others suffered severe damage.More >
"Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. " That's how tennis superstar Serena Williams introduced her new daughter to the world on Wednesday. Williams posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn daughter on her official Instagram account.More >
A pregnant Maryland teacher who was missing for more than a week has been found dead in a shallow grave, and her boyfriend is charged with her slaying, police said Wednesday.More >
