Well-known Atlanta attorney to defend Equifax after data breach

As three executives are accused of selling company stock just days after the Equifax data breach, CBS46 is learning the company is lawyering up.

CBS46 was able to confirm that the company hired a well-known Atlanta defense attorney to help fight litigation.

Phyllis Sumner is the new chief privacy officer for the King and Spalding law firm. According to her bio, she regularly counsels corporate boards and senior executives on data breach prevention and data security concerns.

We confirmed with Sumner that she will represent the Atlanta-based Equifax, now facing class action lawsuits.

It all started when their database was hacked earlier this year. The social security numbers, birthdays and addresses of 143 million people are now in the hands of criminals.

The company says it found out about the hack on July 29, but executives said nothing, just telling the public in September.

Even now, there's still no clear answer as to how the security breach happened.

Equifax says the hackers got access through a vulnerability in the website app.

When we took those claims to the provider of the app -- Appache Software Foundation -- we got the following statement:

"This vulnerability was patched on 7 March 2017, the same day it was announced. In conclusion, the Equifax data compromise was due to their failure to install the security updates provided in a timely manner."

So, CBS46 went through company records to find the people in charge. We stopped by the home of corporate vice president and chief financial officer Lee Adrean. A woman inside the Atlanta property said he wasn't home.

It was his colleagues who sold almost $2 million in company stock, just days after the breach, all weeks before the public was alerted.

Now, the FBI is on the case.

