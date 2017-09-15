Missing Canton teen located in Colorado

A teen who was last seen leaving her home in Canton in late August has been located in Colorado.

Mayci Olschewske, 16, was last seen driving away from her residence in Canton on August 31. A concerned citizen in Idaho Springs, Colorado saw her face on a wanted poster, recognized her vehicle and called 911.

Police notified her family that she is safe.

Her mother says Mayci is working through depression and the family was very distraught after she disappeared. She also says her phone had been off and they had no communication with her.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.