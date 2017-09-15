Man in custody following SWAT situation in Atlanta

A man who initially refused to surrender to police was taken into custody early Friday morning after SWAT officers stormed a home in Atlanta's West End community.

The situation began at about midnight at a duplex home on Arlington Avenue near Lee Street. Witnesses told police the man fired a gun in the direction of his girlfriend and then ran into the home. When officers arrived, they were unable to convince the man to surrender.

Officers called for the assistance of SWAT officers They evacuated several immediate neighbors.

According to Lt. Christian Hunt, SWAT officers made entry into the home and located him as they fired a "pepper gas" through the windows.

"He was bunkered down pretty well," said Hunt.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken into custody unharmed. No officers were injured during the incident.

WATCH: APD Lieutenant Christian Hunt describes what happened

