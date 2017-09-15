Police, SWAT team on scene of situation in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Police, SWAT team on scene of situation in Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
A SWAT team has been called in to assist police at a halfway house on Atlanta's southwest side.

The situation is unfolding on Arlington Avenue near Lee Street.

Police say eight people were evacuated out of the home safely but the suspect is still inside. It is unclear if the suspect is armed.

No injuries have been reported.

The situation has forced police to block off Lee Street near Avon Avenue. Drivers in the area are advised to seek an alternate route.

CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as new information is learned.

