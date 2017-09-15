Windshields smashed after rocks thrown at vehicles in Paulding County

The Paulding County Sheriff's Department is looking for the people responsible for throwing rocks at two vehicles during the early morning hours on Thursday.

Police say someone threw rocks and hit at least two vehicles, causing extensive damage to the windshields. One of the drivers also sustained minor injuries by flying glass.

It happened between 6:30 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. early Thursday morning on Villa Rica Highway near Mustang Drive, just south of Dallas.

If you have any information about these incidents, you're asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 443-3015.

