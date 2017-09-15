2 women charged in death of Cartersville man, 74, found bludgeoned

Two women face murder and armed robbery charges in connection with the death of a 74-year-old Cartersville man.

News outlets report 19-year-old Rachel Savannah Ridley was arrested Sept. 8 and 20-year-old Keisha Rena Cone was arrested Wednesday. The two women face charges in the death of James Edwards Stephens, who was found dead on Aug. 27 by police conducting a welfare check.

Bartow County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jonathan Rogers says authorities determined Stephens had been dead for some time. A medical examiner's report concluded he had died from blunt force injuries.

Rogers says a third arrest is expected.

It's unclear if the women have lawyers.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case. The investigation is ongoing.

