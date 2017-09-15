Suspect puts gun to clerk's head in brazen robbery

Police are searching for a man who put a gun to the back of the head of a clerk during a robbery at a gas station in Walton County on Thursday.

The robbery happened at the Shell gas station on the corner of Highway 81 and Jersey Walnut Grove Road.

In a screen grab of the surveillance video, you can see the suspect with a gun pointed right at the back of the head of the store clerk. The suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

He's described as a black male standing between 5'8" to 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was wearing a gray, striped hoodie, dark pants and red tennis shoes.

If you have any information on the robbery or the suspect's whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Walton County Sheriff's Office at 770-267-6557.

