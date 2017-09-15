Mother, baby evacuating Irma killed while walking in downtown Woodstock

A mother and her 3 month-old baby were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Cherokee County.

The crash happened on September 9 on Arnold Mill Road near the intersection with Hubbard Road in downtown Woodstock.

According to the Cherokee Tribune and Ledger-News, 28 year-old Kaitlin Hunt was holding her 3 month-old baby Riley in her arms as she attempted to cross the street. She was then struck by an SUV driven by a 17 year-old girl. Riley died almost instantly while Kaitlin was taken to Kennestone Hospital in critical condition. She later passed away on September 12.

Hunt's 61-year-old stepmother Kathy Deming was also hit and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. No word on her condition at this time.

Kaitlin, Riley and her husband Brandon were visiting family members in Woodstock after fleeing Hurricane Irma from their home in Port St. Lucie, Florida. They're originally from the area.

The funeral for Kaitlin and Riley will be held on Sunday, September 17 at 2 p.m. at the Woodstock Funeral Home.

A GoFundMe page has been created on the family's behalf.

