GA's longest-serving statewide official dies at age 88

Tommy Irvin, who served as Georgia's Commissioner of Agriculture for over 40 years, has passed away at the age of 88.

Details of his death have not been released.

Irvin was the longest-serving Commissioner of Agriculture in U.S. history and held the post from 1969 until January of 2011.

A Democrat, Irvin was born in Hall County on July 14, 1929 and first served in public office in 1956 when he was elected to the Habersham County Board of Education.

Irvin was elected to four terms in the Georgia General Assembly and served on the House Agriculture, Education, and Appropriations Committees. He also chaired the House Industrial Relations Committee and the Governor's Conference on Education.

Current Commissioner Gary Black released this statement regarding Irvin's passing:

"Commissioner Irvin loved serving Georgia’s farmers and consumers for over three generations. He touched us all with his unsurpassed spirit of stewardship, commitment and work ethic. Beyond agriculture, his commitment to education put a strong and admirable exclamation point on his life’s work. We pray for and offer our condolences to the Irvin family during this difficult period.”

Democratic Party of Georgia Chair DuBose Porter issued the following statement on the passing of former Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Tommy Irvin:

“With the passing of Tommy Irvin, Georgia has lost one of its greatest public servants. Like so many others, I’ve lost a colleague, friend, and mentor. Tommy knew and understood more about rural Georgia and farming families than just about anyone else. We’ve lost a good man, and we’ve lost a good Democrat. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Irvin family.”

Irvin was also a delegate to the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Democratic National Conventions.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.