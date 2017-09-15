Rita's Italian Ice holds grand opening of new store in Spalding County

Rita’s Italian Ice of Griffin will celebrate the store’s grand opening on Saturday, September 16.

To celebrate, the store will be welcoming guests with $1 regular Italian Ice all day. The new store, the first for franchisee Vic Patel, will provide a family-friendly atmosphere perfect for enjoying Rita’s “cool treats” all year long.



Rita’s of Griffin has brought new jobs to the area and, to kick off their philanthropic efforts, has chosen to partner with Discover Soldiers Potential. On September 16, Rita’s of Griffin will welcome monetary donations, office supplies, pens, folders and copier paper from guests to support the nonprofit.

The event is set for Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 1432 GA Highway 16.

