Preliminary autopsy report shows elevated blood alcohol, presence of THC in Roswell college student

A college student from Roswell is dead and police are investigating his death as a possible fraternity hazing incident. It happened on the LSU campus overnight Wednesday.

Max Gruver was a freshman at LSU who graduated high school earlier this year from Blessed Trinity Catholic School in Roswell.

“He graduated here last year and he was just he was a really cool guy,” Henry Carlton, a current student at Blessed Trinity, told CBS46.

As a student at Blessed Trinity, Gruver was a writer for the school newspaper and a friend of all.

“I heard about it after football practice today and I was completely shocked,” Carlton added.

The 18-year-old LSU student died in the hospital overnight, driven by a private vehicle from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

An autopsy was performed on Friday and the preliminary results stated that no internal or external trauma was noted. According to the report, marked cerebral and pulmonary edema were observed, and the hospital blood and urine tests indicated a highly elevated blood alcohol level plus the presence of THC in Gruver's urine.

A comprehensive toxicology report and histological test results can take as long as four weeks to complete.

“We in the LSU community are grieving today…the death of Maxwell Gruver was tragic and untimely,” stated F. King Alexander, President of LSU at a news conference.

The incident is being investigated as hazing, according to Alexander. Alcohol and possibly a drinking game could have led to his death.

“We are investigating this matter with the utmost seriousness…as we have continually warned hazing is dangerous, irresponsible and unacceptable,” Alexander contended.

While still a high school student, Gruver wrote a profile of the school’s new principal, Brain Marks. Thursday, Marks wrote this letter about the former student:

Dear Blessed Trinity Families, We are deeply saddened to inform you that Maxwell Gruver, Class of 2017, passed away today unexpectedly.



Please pray for the repose of his soul. Please keep his family in your prayers as well.



God of mercy, hear our prayers and be merciful to Max, whom You have called from this life. Welcome him into the company of Your saints, in Your kingdom of light and peace. We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen. Sincerely, Brian Marks Principal Blessed Trinity Catholic High School

LSU has suspended the fraternity and all Greek activities on and off campus indefinitely, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.