Newton High School student arrested after gun found on campus

Newton High School was briefly locked down on Friday morning after an anonymous tip about a gun on campus.

When administrators and school resource officers went to the student’s classroom, the student fled to the rear parking lot. He was apprehended by the school resource officer and was arrested.

While attempting to run, he threw the weapon, but it was immediately recovered. The weapon was run through the GCIC database and it came up as stolen. The 17-year-old student was taken to the Newton County Detention Center and is being interviewed by investigators.

He has been charged with possessing a weapon in a school safety zone, possession of a handgun under the age of 18, theft by receiving and obstruction.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.