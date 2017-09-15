Storm damaged area pulls together in time of need

The damage from Irma is widespread in metro Atlanta, but Hall County is one of the most devastated areas.

“It got really wet, and then the wind hit it, and that mound just, the roots just let go,” homeowner Barbara Foxhall said.

A large tree fell across her driveway, nearly trapping her in her home for days.

“The trees on the other side were the ones we were looking at mostly because they were going back and forth, almost touching on the ground,” Foxhall said.

One of the hardest hit areas is Thompson Mill Road in Hall County, just off the shores of Lake Lanier.

Jeff Bowling is a tree trimmer and his crew is overwhelmed with work there.

“We’re just cleaning it up and doing the best we can for them,” Bowling said.

But in this close knit community, so many have done so much for each other, giving away free ice to those in need, and middle schools opening their doors for shelter, showers and hot meals.

“I think it’s amazing up here where we never get anything, we got slammed the most,” Foxhall said.

But quite possibly the most amazing story of generosity are the power crews from Quebec, Canada who traveled more than 1,200 miles to help restore power.

“To help our American colleague, it’s an honor for us. It’s a big pleasure, thank you for your hospitality,” Hydro Quebec employee Patrick Pageau said.

Hydro Quebec sent 50 trucks and more than 100 people to the area with one goal in mind.

“We’re going to stay as long as you need us so we’re not leaving until the power is back on, so if you need us for one week, two weeks or a month, we’re going to stay there,” Pageau said.

