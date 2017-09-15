Construction worker killed after accident in midtown Atlanta - CBS46 News

Construction worker killed after accident in midtown Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
A construction worker was killed Friday while on a construction site in midtown Atlanta, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department. 

The accident occurred in the 1100 block of West Peachtree Street NW.

Emergency crews received the 911 call about the accident just before 5 p.m.

The police spokesperson says the incident is being treated as a workplace accident, and no foul play is suspected.

A piece of construction equipment may have fallen on the victim, according to the spokesperson, who added that OSHA will investigate what happened at the scene. 

