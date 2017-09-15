Construction worker crushed by falling equipment in Atlanta

Police say they're searching for two people after the fatal shooting of a man in Fulton County Thursday.More >
Police say they're searching for two people after the fatal shooting of a man in Fulton County Thursday.More >
All polls indicate that Mary Norwood has a commanding lead in the race for Atlanta mayor. But at the Georgia Stand Up candidates forum, she made what many believe was a serious strategic mistake when she hesitated in her answer about whether or not police profile minorities.More >
All polls indicate that Mary Norwood has a commanding lead in the race for Atlanta mayor. But at the Georgia Stand Up candidates forum, she made what many believe was a serious strategic mistake when she hesitated in her answer about whether or not police profile minorities.More >
Two executives have retired from Equifax days after the company suffered a data breach. Since news of the breach broke, some executives have sold stock and the company has lawyered up.More >
Two executives have retired from Equifax days after the company suffered a data breach. Since news of the breach broke, some executives have sold stock and the company has lawyered up.More >
A construction worker was killed Friday on the roof of a construction site in Midtown Atlanta.More >
A construction worker was killed Friday on the roof of a construction site in Midtown Atlanta.More >
As three executives are accused of selling company stock just days after the Equifax data breach, CBS46 is learning the company is lawyering up.More >
As three executives are accused of selling company stock just days after the Equifax data breach, CBS46 is learning the company is lawyering up.More >
A teen who was last seen leaving her home in Canton in late August has been located in Colorado.More >
A teen who was last seen leaving her home in Canton in late August has been located in Colorado.More >
A mother and her 3 month-old baby were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Cherokee County.More >
A mother and her 3 month-old baby were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Cherokee County.More >
Inn Ja Yi, 60, gets emotional talking about her recent violent encounter with a now former Comcast employee.More >
Inn Ja Yi, 60, gets emotional talking about her recent violent encounter with a now former Comcast employee.More >
A construction worker was killed Friday on the roof of a construction site in Midtown Atlanta.More >
A construction worker was killed Friday on the roof of a construction site in Midtown Atlanta.More >
The high school teacher was four months pregnant. Police found her body in a shallow grave more than a week after she vanished.More >
The high school teacher was four months pregnant. Police found her body in a shallow grave more than a week after she vanished.More >