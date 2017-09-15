Construction worker crushed by falling equipment in Atlanta

A construction worker was killed Friday on the roof of a construction site in Midtown Atlanta.

The accident occurred at the future home of Northside Hospital offices on West Peachtree Street between 12th and 13th streets.

Emergency crews received the 911 call about the accident just before 5 p.m.

Atlanta police said a heavy piece of equipment fell from the tall crane above the building, crushing the worker.

Witnesses said the equipment appeared to be a vat of cement.

A spokesperson with the construction company issued the following statement after the incident:

"We are incredibly saddened by the loss of our Batson-Cook employee at the Northside Hospital Midtown Medical Office Building project this afternoon. We have extended our deepest sympathies to the employee’s family and are offering our full support and resources to his family. “Safety is one of Batson-Cook's core values and our first priority at all times. We are conducting a full investigation into this tragic incident and are assisting local authorities and OSHA as they conduct their investigations as well."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.