2 Equifax executives retire following data breach

Two executives have retired from Equifax after the company suffered a data breach. Since news of the breach broke, some executives have sold stock and the company has lawyered up.

Now, its chief information officer and chief security officer are retiring effective immediately, according to a statement from the company.

CBS46 was able to confirm that the company hired a well-known Atlanta defense attorney to help fight litigation.

Phyllis Sumner is the new chief privacy officer for the King and Spalding law firm. According to her bio, she regularly counsels corporate boards and senior executives on data breach prevention and data security concerns.

We confirmed with Sumner that she will represent the Atlanta-based company, now facing class action lawsuits.

It all started when their database was hacked earlier this year. The social security numbers, birthdays and addresses of 143 million people are now in the hands of criminals.

The company says it found out about the hack on July 29, but executives said nothing, just telling the public in September.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.