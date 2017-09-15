Jewel thief Doris Payne talks with CBS46 as she leaves jail

CBS46 is talking with a career criminal known for swiping jewels. A judge ordered Doris Payne be released from the DeKalb County Jail, saying there wasn't enough evidence to keep her.

We waited at least three hours as Payne was processed out of jail. Only CBS46 cameras were there when Payne was released from jail once again.

On Friday, a judge decided that there wasn't enough evidence to keep her in jail for violating her probation, so the judge closed the case.

Police say Payne was already on probation when she was arrested in July for stealing from Walmart. She was even wearing an electric ankle monitor. Police reports CBS46 found say the 86-year-old grandmother known for stealing high-priced gems tried to get away with taking about $86 worth of items.

As she was released from jail, Payne opened up about the incident and Friday's court proceeding, saying there was no intent.

Another shoplifting charge is why Payne was on probation in the first place. Police say she tried to steal a $2,000 necklace from a department store at Perimeter Mall in 2016.

CBS46 is reaching out to her attorney to find out what happens now, and what's next for Payne.

