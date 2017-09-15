Jewel thief Doris Payne talks with CBS46 as she leaves jail

CBS46 is talking with a career criminal known for swiping jewels. A judge ordered Doris Payne be released from the DeKalb County Jail, saying there wasn't enough evidence to keep her.More >
Power company crews are working long shifts this week in an attempt to restore electricity to the tens of thousands of Georgia homes and buildings that remained in the dark after the remnants of Hurricane Irma passed through the state.More >
People living in parts of DeKalb County still out of electricity can only watch as crews try to get it back on.More >
A suspect in an attempted robbery is dead after being fatally shot by the victim in DeKalb County.More >
Two metro Atlanta counties have declared a state of emergency after Irma ripped through the region, causing widespread damage and left over a million and a half customers in the dark.More >
A teen who was last seen leaving her home in Canton in late August has been located in Colorado.More >
A mother and her 3 month-old baby were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Cherokee County.More >
Inn Ja Yi, 60, gets emotional talking about her recent violent encounter with a now former Comcast employee.More >
A construction worker was killed Friday on the roof of a construction site in Midtown Atlanta.More >
The high school teacher was four months pregnant. Police found her body in a shallow grave more than a week after she vanished.More >
