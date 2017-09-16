Lawsuit claims psychiatric hospital negligent in teen's rape

A woman says her teenage daughter was raped by another patient at an Atlanta area psychiatric facility where the teen was receiving treatment following a previous sexual assault.

Lawyer Chris Stewart says he filed a lawsuit Friday in Clayton County Superior Court accusing Anchor Hospital in College Park of negligence leading to the alleged rape in February. Stewart says the hospital failed to provide adequate security for its patients.

A representative for Anchor Hospital did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Friday. A representative for parent company Universal Health Services, Inc., did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The teen is identified in the lawsuit only as "Jane Doe." Her mother's real name also is not in the lawsuit, to protect her daughter's identity.

