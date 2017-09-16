Lawsuit claims psychiatric hospital negligent in teen's rape

A construction worker was killed Friday on the roof of a construction site in Midtown Atlanta.More >
Color no one surprised: These days, even a new crayon name draws criticism.More >
A mother and her 3 month-old baby were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Cherokee County.More >
All polls indicate that Mary Norwood has a commanding lead in the race for Atlanta mayor. But at the Georgia Stand Up candidates forum, she made what many believe was a serious strategic mistake when she hesitated in her answer about whether or not police profile minorities.More >
CBS46 is talking with a career criminal known for swiping jewels. A judge ordered Doris Payne be released from the DeKalb County Jail, saying there wasn't enough evidence to keep her.More >
