Woodstock HS cheerleader killed in crash laid to rest on Friday

A Woodstock High School cheerleader killed in an automobile crash on September 8 was laid to rest on Friday.

According to the Cherokee Tribune and Ledger, Woodstock High School cheerleader Madilyn Taylor Phillips, 16, of Ball Ground was killed in a two-vehicle car crash on Ball Ground Highway.

The paper says Jerymie Thurman, 37, of Cartersville, was driving northbound on Ball Ground Highway about 7:27 a.m., when he collided with Phillip's vehicle at the intersection of East Cherokee Drive.

Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was laid to rest during a ceremony at Woodstock City Church on Friday.

