Area fuel pumps shut down on reports of contamination from Irma

Several area pumps have been shut down after reports that fuel has been contaminated by water directly related to Hurricane Irma.

Inspectors with the Georgia Department of Agriculture have shut down pumps in Bibb, Camden, Cobb, Fulton, Henry, Jenkins, Lamar, Lowndes, Peach and Upson counties and are working with the stations to assist them in getting back to normal operations.

“We are currently using all of our resources to monitor fuel supplies and proactively look for water contamination problems in order to assist both industry and consumer,” Fuel and Measures Division Director Rich Lewis said in a press release. “Although we understand that many are facing fuel challenges, it is important to note that there are still many stations throughout Georgia without power and fuel.”

During heavy rainfall, water can leak into the holding tanks and contaminate fuel, which can then damage a vehicle's engine components.

No word on which area service stations were affected.

The Department of Agriculture says if you suspect any issues with your fuel supply, please call the Fuel and Measure division at 1-800-282-5852

