Student with stolen gun in class arrested after fleeing on foot

A student at Newton High School in Covington was arrested Friday after he had a stolen gun inside a classroom.

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, administrators and a school resource officer went into the classroom and the student took off running into the parking lot. The student was eventually caught and arrested.

As he was running, the student tried to dump the weapon but it was later found. Police later determined that the weapon was stolen.

The student is currently at the Newton County Detention Center.

No injuries were sustained.

