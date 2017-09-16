Father dresses as referee to surprise son, daughter at football - CBS46 News

Father dresses as referee to surprise son, daughter at football game

By WGCL Digital Team
A military father who recently returned home from Kuwait gave his son and daughter the surprise of a lifetime during a football game at their high school in Connecticut on Friday.

According to People Magazine, Master Sergeant Joe Egersheim, who has served his country for over 35 years, dressed as a referee at the game between Jonathan Law High School and Bethel High School in Milford, Connecticut.  His son Cole is a player and his daughter Olivia is a cheerleader for Jonathan Law HS.

The captains were huddled around the 50 year line for the coin toss when Cole recognized his father, dressed as a head referee. He doubled-over in shock and then the two embraced. Olivia recognized what was happening and ran to both of them, where they all hugged.

Watch the video below

