Father dresses as referee to surprise son, daughter at football game

A military father who recently returned home from Kuwait gave his son and daughter the surprise of a lifetime during a football game at their high school in Connecticut on Friday.

According to People Magazine, Master Sergeant Joe Egersheim, who has served his country for over 35 years, dressed as a referee at the game between Jonathan Law High School and Bethel High School in Milford, Connecticut. His son Cole is a player and his daughter Olivia is a cheerleader for Jonathan Law HS.

The captains were huddled around the 50 year line for the coin toss when Cole recognized his father, dressed as a head referee. He doubled-over in shock and then the two embraced. Olivia recognized what was happening and ran to both of them, where they all hugged.

Watch the video below

Unbelievable moment at Law as Master Sgt Joe Egersheim home from Kuwait to surprise son Cole & daughter Olivia. Good stuff #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/aFmbSmkSLX — Mike Madera (@MikeMadera2) September 15, 2017

