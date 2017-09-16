UGA, KSU, GSU in action, Jackets game canceled

Three of the four area college football teams are in action Saturday while Georgia Tech's game in Orlando against Central Florida University has been canceled.

Georgia will take on another Bulldog when they host Samford University at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Georgia enters the match-up at 2-0 with wins over Appalachian State and Notre Dame. Samford is also 2-0 with wins over Kennesaw State and West Alabama.

Speaking of Kennesaw State, the Owls will square off against Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. The game will begin at 8 p.m. The Owls are 1-1 on the young season, losing to Samford in their opener and beating Tennessee State last week. The Hornets are 0-2, losing to Tuskegee in week one and Troy University last week.

Georgia State plays, by far, the toughest opponent this week when they travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big 10 Network. GSU enters the game at 0-1 after falling to Tennessee State in their opener on August 31. Penn State (2-0) is the fifth ranked team in the nation and is coming a 33-14 drubbing of Pitt last week. They hammered Akron University 52-0 in their opener.

As mentioned before, Georgia Tech's game against Central Florida has been canceled. The teams will not make the game up. The Yellow Jackets will host the University of Pittsburgh on September 23 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

