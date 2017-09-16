Dozens of young people become U.S. citizens in DeKalb County

67 teenagers and young adults from 40 different countries were in one room Saturday morning to become U.S. citizens.More >
Power company crews worked around the clock this week in an attempt to restore electricity to Georgia homes and buildings that remained in the dark after the remnants of Hurricane Irma passed through the state.
CBS46 is talking with a career criminal known for swiping jewels. A judge ordered Doris Payne be released from the DeKalb County Jail, saying there wasn't enough evidence to keep her.
People living in parts of DeKalb County still out of electricity can only watch as crews try to get it back on.
A suspect in an attempted robbery is dead after being fatally shot by the victim in DeKalb County.
Color no one surprised: These days, even a new crayon name draws criticism.
A construction worker was killed Friday on the roof of a construction site in Midtown Atlanta.
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
A mother and her 3 month-old baby were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Cherokee County.
All polls indicate that Mary Norwood has a commanding lead in the race for Atlanta mayor. But at the Georgia Stand Up candidates forum, she made what many believe was a serious strategic mistake when she hesitated in her answer about whether or not police profile minorities.
