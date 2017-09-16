Bound employees held hostage free themselves, thwart armed robbery

A man is in custody after two employees that were tied up during an armed robbery were able to free themselves and call police.

Terry Dean, 45, entered the Family Dollar location on Highway 138 in Clayton County and zip-tied the two employees at gunpoint and held them hostage inside. Both later managed to escape and call 911.

After receiving the 911 call, Clayton County officers came to the scene and set up a perimeter around the store.

During the standoff, Dean shot out the storefront window with a 9 millimeter handgun, prompting Clayton County Police to activate their SWAT team. A short time later, Dean gave himself up to police.

Dean is being held on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault on police officers. Police also believe he may be responsible for several other armed robberies in the area.

