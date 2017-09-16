Copy-Mississippi hometown honors author of civil rights memoir

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUSAssociated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A civil rights activist who wrote about challenging segregation in the South is being honored in her hometown, two years after her death.

About 70 people gathered Friday in the southwestern Mississippi town of Centreville to unveil a sign for newly renamed Anne Moody Street.

Moody's memoir, "Coming of Age in Mississippi," was published in 1968 and is required reading in some schools. It recounts her early life in a poor family and her participation in civil rights activities that put her in danger. In 1963, Moody and other students from historically black Tougaloo College were attacked while staging a peaceful sit-in at a segregated Woolworth's lunch counter in Jackson, Mississippi.

Moody had dementia before she died at home in Gloster, Mississippi, in 2015. She was 74.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.