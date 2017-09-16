Broadrick gives up Georgia House seat, citing health

DALTON, Ga. (AP) - There's a vacancy in the Georgia House of Representatives.

State Rep. Bruce Broadrick, a Republican from Dalton, has stepped down, citing health reasons. His resignation is effective immediately.

Broadrick said he had a stroke several years ago that affected the right side of his brain. He said he hoped to finish his third term, which runs through 2018, but after talking with his physician and family, decided to resign.

The Daily Citizen reports Broadrick said his doctor was concerned about the driving to and from Atlanta because his vision and perception are affected by the stroke. He says he believes if he can't be at the top of his game, he can't effectively represent his constituents.

Broadrick represents District 4, which covers the city of Dalton and surrounding precincts.

Information from: The Daily Citizen, http://www.daltondailycitizen.com

