Argument in street leads to deadly shooting

One man is dead and another was injured during an argument early Saturday morning in Covington.

The incident occurred near Puckett Street and Chaney Drive around 2:30 a.m.

Police say they found 22-year-old Trayvond Ball lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Bell was treated at the scene but he later died.

Another victim, later identified as 33-year-old Doylmarrian Hardeman, arrived at Piedmont Newton Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a trauma center in Atlanta for further treatment.

Police said Ball and Hardeman are the only two victims they are aware of at this time.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact Covington Police.

