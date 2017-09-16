Police: Struggle between 2 men in car leads to shooting

A man is in serious condition after a struggle with another man inside a vehicle, according to police.

Although the victim's name has not been released, police say he was 39-years-old.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the victim and the suspect were inside a vehicle in the 1700 block of Campbellton Road when a struggle began. At some point during the struggle, the suspect shot the victim several times. The victim ran from the vehicle and the suspect drove the vehicle from the scene. The victim was transported to Grady Hospital.

Police have released photos of the suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting or anyone who can identify the suspect should call Crime Stoppers.

