$100K worth of equipment stolen from Norcross company helping Hurricane Harvey victims

A local company who deployed to Houston to help victims of Hurricane Harvey became victims of a Texas-sized crime while in the Lone Star State.More >
A local company who deployed to Houston to help victims of Hurricane Harvey became victims of a Texas-sized crime while in the Lone Star State.More >
A man who was taken to a Gwinnett County medical facility after he was tased by police during an arrest and eventually escaped is back in police custody.More >
A man who was taken to a Gwinnett County medical facility after he was tased by police during an arrest and eventually escaped is back in police custody.More >
Power company crews worked around the clock this week in an attempt to restore electricity to Georgia homes and buildings that remained in the dark after the remnants of Hurricane Irma passed through the state.More >
Power company crews worked around the clock this week in an attempt to restore electricity to Georgia homes and buildings that remained in the dark after the remnants of Hurricane Irma passed through the state.More >
The same carnival where a person was killed on an amusement ride in July has now arrived in Lawrenceville, and it will run the Gwinnett County Fair until September 24.More >
The same carnival where a person was killed on an amusement ride in July has now arrived in Lawrenceville, and it will run the Gwinnett County Fair until September 24.More >
Less than 24 hours after CBS46 first exposed a brawl between two gas station owners and a now former Comcast employee, Duluth police are taking a deeper look into the incident.More >
Less than 24 hours after CBS46 first exposed a brawl between two gas station owners and a now former Comcast employee, Duluth police are taking a deeper look into the incident.More >
A construction worker was killed Friday on the roof of a construction site in Midtown Atlanta.More >
A construction worker was killed Friday on the roof of a construction site in Midtown Atlanta.More >
Color no one surprised: These days, even a new crayon name draws criticism.More >
Color no one surprised: These days, even a new crayon name draws criticism.More >
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.More >
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.More >
Several area pumps have been shut down after reports that fuel has been contaminated by water directly related to Hurricane Irma.More >
Several area pumps have been shut down after reports that fuel has been contaminated by water directly related to Hurricane Irma.More >
A mother and her 3 month-old baby were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Cherokee County.More >
A mother and her 3 month-old baby were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Cherokee County.More >