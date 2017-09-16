$100K worth of equipment stolen from Norcross company helping Hurricane Harvey victims

A local company who deployed to Houston to help victims of Hurricane Harvey became victims of a Texas-sized crime while in the Lone Star State.

The Norcross-based company “TruRenu” was helping storm victims get back on their feet by repairing their flooded homes when their equipment was stolen. So much was taken, they are now questioning how they will go on.

Friday, CBS46 met with TruRenu owners and employees in Duluth where a tree sliced a hole through the center of a home during Tropical Storm Irma.

“We are the guys that comes in when something falls on your house, when a pipe bursts, when you have mold,” explained Ed Davenport. “Most of the time we are a local company… but when you have disasters that are this big it takes resources from all over the country to try and recover help these people get back on their feet,” Davenport added.

TruRenu crews have been working non-stop for nearly two weeks but all work came to a standstill about 10 days ago when one of their Ford F250 trucks and 24-foot trailers stuffed with equipment was stolen from outside their Houston hotel.

“Someone with some sophistication, someone with some intent had found our equipment and had pulled it off,” Davenport contended.

“With the equipment and the truck… averaged out about $100,000 and that's a big hit for a small company like us,” stated Sean Humphrey.

With the mass amount of devastation in Texas law enforcement is overwhelmed and not able to investigate so the company tried to look for their equipment with logo stickers themselves.

“We looked up on the internet and some local sites… a couple of them that are similar to a Craigslist… some of our equipment started popping up,” Davenport told CBS46.

The company contacted the posters but they replied the equipment was already sold. Now the small company has this message for the thieves:

“Shame on you… there is honest work everywhere there is plenty to do I will hire you,” Davenport said.

“We might be a small company but we… we got a great heart and we hope that we can get through this,” Humphrey added.

The company is offering a $2,000 reward for recovery of their equipment but their teams are moving on without it. They are now in Charleston, South Carolina helping the victims of flooding from Tropical Storm Irma.

