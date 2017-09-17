Officer-involved shooting investigated at Georgia Tech

An officer-involved shooting is being investigated at Georgia Tech from late Saturday.

The Georgia Tech Police Department sent a tweet late Saturday alerting students to seek shelter. After the initial alert, another tweet was sent by the department saying there was no longer a threat on campus.

That tweet was followed up by a statement saying a Georgia Tech police officer was involved in a shooting.

Update: GTPD officer-involved shooting on campus this evening. No ongoing threat. Info on https://t.co/Pj9BqTN2kX pending investigation. — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) September 17, 2017

CBS46 has reached out to Georgia Tech for additional information on the incident, and they confirmed the information they initially tweeted. Check back with CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.