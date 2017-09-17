Georgia teen hopes to compete in Rubik's Cube big leagues

A Georgia teenager is putting in two hours of practice a day to prepare for his first Rubik's Cube competition.

Hassan Harclerode Jr. is a 10th-grader at Central High School in Macon. After buying his first Rubik's Cube on Amazon two months ago, he has whittled his time solving the puzzle from two hours to an average of 40 seconds.

Harclerode told The Telegraph : "I saw a challenge that I hadn't done. I really wanted to test my skill and brain power."

He plans to compete Sept. 24 in his first competition in Marietta. With practice, he hopes to someday make it to the cubing nationals.

He'll likely need a bit more practice. The world record for solving a Rubik's Cube currently stands at a blazing 4.74 seconds.

