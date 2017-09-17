Truck overturns in Cobb County - CBS46 News

Truck overturns in Cobb County

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Shane Shifflett) (Source: Shane Shifflett)
(Source: Shane Shifflett) (Source: Shane Shifflett)
COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A truck overturned in Cobb County Sunday morning.

The accident occurred at South Cobb Drive and Austell Road.

A spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department told CBS46 that if there were any injuries in the accident, they were not life-threatening.

The cause of the accident was not provided by authorities.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46