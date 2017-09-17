3 tropical systems moving through Atlantic

Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.More >
A 21-year-old Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer late Saturday.More >
A Woodstock High School cheerleader killed in an automobile crash on September 8 was laid to rest on Friday.More >
A man who has been arrested more than 530 times in Nashville, Tennessee, was taken into custody again Wednesday night. Robert Brown, 48, is now facing public intoxication and trespassing charges.More >
One man is dead and another was injured during an argument early Saturday morning in Covington.More >
