3 tropical systems moving through Atlantic

We're watching three separate tropical systems currently moving through the Atlantic basin. Hurricane Jose could impact the northeast U.S., while Tropical Storm Maria will move through the Caribbean and will have to be watched over time.

Jose

Jose was the hurricane that was initially on the heels of Irma as Irma approached the U.S. Jose has spent most of its time making a loop in the open Atlantic, however, this system is now taking a journey close to the U.S.

The forecast track has Jose traveling just east the the eastern U.S. coast before turning northeast away from land. However, the storm will be close enough to produce dangerous rip currents along the east coast. It's also possible that parts of the northeast could see rain and gusty winds later this week, depending on exactly how close Jose tracks to the coast.

Maria

Maria is a tropical storm, but is expected to become a hurricane as it moves northwest over the northeast Caribbean, an area that was just impacted by Irma.

At this point, it's too soon to know if Maria will impact the U.S. If Maria impacts the U.S., it would be more than a week away.

Lee

Tropical Depression Lee is in the open Atlantic Ocean, where it is expected to dissipate.

