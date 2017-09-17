Thieves target restaurant manager, employee

Authorities are on the hunt for two suspects accused of robbing a restaurant manager and an employee late Saturday night.

Forsyth County Sheriff's officials tell CBS46 the incident occurred in the 5000 block of McGinnis Ferry Road.

The two suspects were dressed in dark clothing and were armed with handguns. They fled the scene south onto McGinnis Ferry Road in a tan or bronze colored sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this crime are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 770-781-3087.

