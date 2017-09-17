Police: Man attempts to steal car by 'forcefully' removing driver from car

The Peachtree City Police Department has released video of a man who they say attempted to steal a car by removing the driver from the vehicle.

The video shows the suspect walk into a Walgreens located at Peachtree Parkway and Highway 54 around 7:45 p.m.

Police say when the suspect was unsuccessful in stealing in the vehicle he fled the scene on foot towards Peachtree Parkway. He is described as approximately 40 to 50 years of age and between 140 and 160 lbs with gray hair.

If you recognize the man in the video, contact Peachtree City Police Department.

