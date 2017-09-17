House fire that killed woman, child ruled accidental

A Camden County fire that killed a woman and a child has been ruled accidental, according to officials.

The house fire, which occurred around 6 a.m. the the 90 block of Ben Butler Road in Woodbine, claimed the life of 52-year-old Myra Butler and 6-year-old Anthony Green.

“Due to the extensive damage to the home, my investigator was unable to determine exactly what started the fire, but ruled out extreme weather or an electrical malfunction as the cause,” Hudgens said. “He believes an unattended candle in the living room area may have started this deadly blaze.”

The owner of the home escaped the blaze with minor injuries. She was transported to a local hospital and later released.

Neighbors told investigators that the family had begun burning candles for lights due to an electrical power outage caused by Hurricane Irma.

