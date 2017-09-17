Gsellman leads Mets over Braves 5-1, eliminates Atlanta

By GEORGE HENRY
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - Robert Gsellman didn't allow an earned run over seven innings, pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera had a two-run, pinch-hit homer and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Sunday.
Atlanta (67-81) was eliminated from postseason contention and must win its remaining 14 games to avoid a losing record in four straight seasons for the first time since seven in a row from 1984-90.
Gsellman (7-7) scattered three hits and struck out three for his best outing since June 10, when he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings to beat Atlanta.
Julio Teheran (11-12), who had won his previous four starts, allowed two runs, three hits and four walks in six innings. He became the first Braves pitcher since Greg Maddux from 1996-2003 to make 30 starts in five consecutive seasons.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Online Public File
All content © 2000- 2017 WGCL-TV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.