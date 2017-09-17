Gsellman leads Mets over Braves 5-1, eliminates Atlanta

By GEORGE HENRY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Robert Gsellman didn't allow an earned run over seven innings, pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera had a two-run, pinch-hit homer and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Sunday.

Atlanta (67-81) was eliminated from postseason contention and must win its remaining 14 games to avoid a losing record in four straight seasons for the first time since seven in a row from 1984-90.

Gsellman (7-7) scattered three hits and struck out three for his best outing since June 10, when he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings to beat Atlanta.

Julio Teheran (11-12), who had won his previous four starts, allowed two runs, three hits and four walks in six innings. He became the first Braves pitcher since Greg Maddux from 1996-2003 to make 30 starts in five consecutive seasons.

